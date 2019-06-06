WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,863 Shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 60.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.35, for a total transaction of $83,178.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,926 shares of company stock worth $2,229,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.50. 156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

