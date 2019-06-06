Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $42,696.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $42,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $43,326.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total transaction of $76,740.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $70,270.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $80,635.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Edmond Macri sold 1,373 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $199,085.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $75,020.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $84,895.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $85,335.00.

NYSE:W traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $153.29. 1,229,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,056. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

