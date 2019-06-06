Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $22.62. 1,039,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 510,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

The stock has a market cap of $868.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at $49,989,546.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 74,766.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

