Virtue Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NTG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 529,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 380.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 492,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 390,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,960. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

