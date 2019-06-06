Vince (VNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Vince has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $77.78 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vince has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

