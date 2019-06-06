Village Super Market (VLGEA) Announces Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $395.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,156.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 5,383 shares of company stock worth $144,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Village Super Market worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

