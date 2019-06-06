Village Super Market (VLGEA) Announces Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $395.46 million for the quarter.
Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.38.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Village Super Market worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.
