Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,574 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

BOOT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 2,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,391. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

