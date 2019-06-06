Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Smart Sand Inc (SND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smart Sand were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SND. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 194,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 194,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.84. Smart Sand Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SND has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

