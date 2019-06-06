Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.4% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.95. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,488. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $124.93 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/vanguard-consumer-staples-etf-vdc-shares-sold-by-main-management-llc.html.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.