Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Position Reduced by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $124.93 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

