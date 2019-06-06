ValuEngine Upgrades Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Buy

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

CWEN stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 816,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

