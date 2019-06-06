ValuEngine Downgrades Firstime Design (FTDL) to Sell

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Firstime Design has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Firstime Design
