ValuEngine Downgrades Firstime Design (FTDL) to Sell

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FTDL opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Firstime Design has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels.

