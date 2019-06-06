Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,313,000 after buying an additional 780,230 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

