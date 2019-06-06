US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,792 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 15,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,666. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

