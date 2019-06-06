United Utilities Group PLC (UU) Insider Russ Houlden Sells 22,168 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Russ Houlden sold 22,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32), for a total value of £175,127.20 ($228,834.71).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 807.20 ($10.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 27.52 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 854.91 ($11.17).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

