United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Boosted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 118,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

UPS stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

