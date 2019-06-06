ugChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One ugChain token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ugChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $394,394.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $720.21 or 0.09142919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00039071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013427 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

ugChain (CRYPTO:UGC) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com . ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

