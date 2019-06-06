UBS Group Reiterates “$190.00” Price Target for salesforce.com (CRM)

UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NYSE:CRM opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,877 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,722 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 68,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 58,678 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

