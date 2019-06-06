Truxton Corp (TRUX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Truxton has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

