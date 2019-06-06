Traders Purchase High Volume of BJs Wholesale Club Put Options (BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,188 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average volume of 207 put options.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nomura decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $190,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $513,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,152,377 shares of company stock worth $250,764,757 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,145,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,581,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Purchase High Volume of BJs Wholesale Club Put Options (BJ)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-bjs-wholesale-club-put-options-bj.html.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.