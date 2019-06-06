Titanium Transportation Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

TTR opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.87 million.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

