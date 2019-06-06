ThoreCoin Price Reaches $1,178.84 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,178.84 or 0.15136440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $102.19 million and $52,312.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00404611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.02480939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000801 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.