Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,736 shares of company stock worth $1,246,370 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,571. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-13-89-million-holdings-in-target-co-tgt.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.