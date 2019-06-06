Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8,888.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,998 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $42,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 278,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 312,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,908. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

