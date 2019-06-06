Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $22,756.00 and approximately $16,617.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00078534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008361 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012851 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00184577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006977 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

