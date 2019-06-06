Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $313.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

TMO stock opened at $274.79 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total transaction of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo-shares-sold-by-brandywine-oak-private-wealth-llc.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.