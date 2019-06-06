Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,373,546,000 after buying an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $405,201,000 after purchasing an additional 566,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 559,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,247. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,058 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

