Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.35. 1,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.91.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $226,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 10,513 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,061,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,068. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

