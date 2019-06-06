Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.84.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $992,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

