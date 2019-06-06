Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,341 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6,709.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,191,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23,836,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,762,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,560,000 after buying an additional 246,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after buying an additional 240,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $864,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $108.88. 16,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Holdings Reduced by Shelton Capital Management” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-holdings-reduced-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.