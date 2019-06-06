Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.53. 21,153,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 13,016,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Specifically, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,175 shares of company stock worth $263,144 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $146,130,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,782,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,077 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-trading-7-1-higher-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.