Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,175 shares of company stock worth $263,144. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

