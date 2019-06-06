Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tesco in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Tesco has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

