Tech Square Trading LP Invests $1.03 Million in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Tech Square Trading LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,762,788. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,031,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,538. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

