Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.59

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 3556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. First Analysis raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $376,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $443,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,614. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.59” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/tabula-rasa-healthcare-trhc-hits-new-1-year-low-at-41-59.html.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.