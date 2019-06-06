Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.59

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 3556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. First Analysis raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $376,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $443,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,614. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
