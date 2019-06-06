Symantec Co. (SYMC) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Symantec were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Symantec by 6,355.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 507,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Symantec by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 229,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Symantec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYMC stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 636,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $15,071,791.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,625,898.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,047,534 shares of company stock worth $24,445,539. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

