Swiss National Bank Acquires 23,400 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,267,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $43,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 12,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 670,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,247. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In related news, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/swiss-national-bank-acquires-23400-shares-of-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.