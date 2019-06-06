SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a report released on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,547 shares of company stock worth $242,252. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,380,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

