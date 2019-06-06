Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,103 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $830,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $129,512.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,753,462 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TDY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,111. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $189.35 and a 52-week high of $260.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,103 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-purchases-shares-of-1103-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy.html.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.