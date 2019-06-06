Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Gerdau SA (GGB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 1,494,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,638. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

