Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $771,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $930,251,000 after acquiring an additional 353,028 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.85. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,376,317. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

