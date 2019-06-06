Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RCS opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

