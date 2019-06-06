Stobart Group (STOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $101.00

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 3064412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

A number of research analysts have commented on STOB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stobart Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 174 ($2.27) price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $396.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Stobart Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. Stobart Group’s payout ratio is -1.76%.

In other news, insider Nick Dilworth bought 30,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,988.71 ($52,252.33). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89).

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

