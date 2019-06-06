Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 401,540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,120,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 1,097,757 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 436,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,562,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $98,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,027 shares of company stock worth $458,148. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/steven-madden-ltd-shoo-shares-bought-by-geode-capital-management-llc.html.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.