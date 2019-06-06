State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $268,000 Position in Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Potbelly by 20,439.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Potbelly by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Potbelly by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of PBPB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 49,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Potbelly Corp has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PBPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Potbelly currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-268000-position-in-potbelly-corp-pbpb.html.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.