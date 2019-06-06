State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 18,096 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 70.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 2,557.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 407.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of DAKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,877. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $279.08 million, a PE ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $127.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Daktronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.17%. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

