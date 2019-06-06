Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III Sells 9,973 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $79.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,259,000 after buying an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

