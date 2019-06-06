Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 38,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 836.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 230,244 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,967,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,706,839. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

