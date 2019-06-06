SportyCo (SPF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,663.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $159,920.00 and approximately $4,663.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and OKEx. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00402777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.02491317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00148898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

