Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 323.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 63,319 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.49 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-spr-position-lowered-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.